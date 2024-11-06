Madavara Metro line likely to open Tomorrow

BENGALURU: The fully completed 3.14-km Madavara-Nagasandra stretch will be thrown open for commercial operations on Thursday, said sources at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The exact timing of the launch will be made public on Wednesday.

A senior BMRCL official said, “The formal launch can take place later. We will most likely start the operations on November 7. We are still finalising the exact time when we can launch it. It will be made public tomorrow.” A source confirmed that BMRCL was readying to throw the line open on Thursday.

The Reach-3 extension line, built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, has three stations Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara.

On October 18, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wrote to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the opening of the line. Interestingly, Shivakumar had also sought permission from Khattar to at least permit the state to kickstart regular operations on the line on priority.