Shared beats of resistance

BENGALURU: Resistance can take many forms, be it ‘quiet quitting’ from your home or organising a protest to make your voice heard on the streets. But resistance in its essence is a celebration; a celebration of freedom. This weekend, Adavi Arts, an anti-caste art collective dedicated to the proliferation and promotion of folk arts, is set to bring a unique musical experience that defies conventional categories of celebration and protest. “At the heart of our collective is Parai, an ancient percussion instrument that embodies the spirit of celebration and community,” says Naren, a folk artiste and the founder of Adavi Arts.

Combining Tamil and English storytelling with the powerful rhythms of the Parai drum, Parai Aattam: Our Celebration, Our Protest will invite audiences to explore the line where celebration and resistance become indistinguishable, illuminating the essence of life and unity, intertwined with the legacy of an ancient art form. “Parai has brought us together. That is why it is the centrepiece of our expression,” he says.

For Naren and the collective, Parai is not merely an instrument but a bridge to an untold history. “Tamil culture does hold a rich heritage of art and culture but it impedes to see the art form of Parai only through this lens. The history of caste and Parai both have witnessed violence, oppression and discrimination. So we see it as a voice against oppression,” shares Naren. He further notes that Parai music has been stripped of its roots and has been merged into the larger Tamil culture in a way that neglects its full story.

The 50-minute show will be more than just a performance; it will be an immersive, participatory experience. Audiences will find themselves at the centre of a transformative space where the conventional divide between performer and viewer dissolves, whether it is through dancing, chanting, or simply bearing witness to the stories embedded in each beat. It’s a communal call to consider: What does it mean to celebrate? What does it mean to resist?

In Adavi Arts’s world, these questions are inseparable. “Celebration is protest, and protest is a celebration,” highlights Naren. The collective aim is to bring to the audience ‘a tool of equality’ through the shared stories and songs of Parai, making it a universal experience that transcends language. “We believe all living beings, connected to nature, will resonate with Parai and the performance,” he adds.

(Parai Aattam: Our Celebration, Our Protest: Musical Storytelling of the Talking Drum will be showcased on November 7, 5.30pm at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free)