Charm your way around

BENGALURU: Whether it’s home decor, jewellery, journals or workspaces, everything we choose or how we decorate reflects a piece of who we are. Our style becomes an extension of our personality, telling a story without words. Bag charms are cute trinkets to decorate your bag that fit perfectly into this trend. These little add-ons allow you to personalise bags, giving a glimpse into your style and passions.

Meghana M, a stylist in the city, notes that while bag charms have hit a saturation point, they resonate because they capture one’s personality. “Whether it’s an elegant, minimal charm or a colourful assortment, bag charms act as wearable signposts of personality,” she says. Celebs – from Gigi Hadid to Ananya Panday – have gone full throttle with the trend, with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani carrying a bag featuring her twins’ names – Aadiya and Krishna – embellished on the front. “Many designers have embraced bag charms as well. Some popular examples are the Jellycat bag charm, the Thomas Bear charm in a trench coat by Burberry, and many more,” highlights Meghana.

Bag charms have evolved far beyond mere decorative elements. Today’s offerings range from quirky plush toys to chic, metallic initials, each style catering to different personality types and style preferences. For some, bag charms also hold a sentimental value. Esha, a 21-year-old student, shares her attachment to a pink and purple giraffe plush charm. “I have loved bag charms since I was in the fifth grade. It makes me feel like I’m adding a unique touch to an otherwise plain bag,” she explains, “I do think they express a certain mood. I always try to look for plushies or super colourful ones because most bags tend to be dark colours.”