Charm your way around

BENGALURU: Whether it’s home decor, jewellery, journals or workspaces, everything we choose or how we decorate reflects a piece of who we are. Our style becomes an extension of our personality, telling a story without words. Bag charms are cute trinkets to decorate your bag that fit perfectly into this trend. These little add-ons allow you to personalise bags, giving a glimpse into your style and passions.
Meghana M, a stylist in the city, notes that while bag charms have hit a saturation point, they resonate because they capture one’s personality. “Whether it’s an elegant, minimal charm or a colourful assortment, bag charms act as wearable signposts of personality,” she says. Celebs – from Gigi Hadid to Ananya Panday – have gone full throttle with the trend, with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani carrying a bag featuring her twins’ names – Aadiya and Krishna – embellished on the front. “Many designers have embraced bag charms as well. Some popular examples are the Jellycat bag charm, the Thomas Bear charm in a trench coat by Burberry, and many more,” highlights Meghana.
Bag charms have evolved far beyond mere decorative elements. Today’s offerings range from quirky plush toys to chic, metallic initials, each style catering to different personality types and style preferences. For some, bag charms also hold a sentimental value. Esha, a 21-year-old student, shares her attachment to a pink and purple giraffe plush charm. “I have loved bag charms since I was in the fifth grade. It makes me feel like I’m adding a unique touch to an otherwise plain bag,” she explains, “I do think they express a certain mood. I always try to look for plushies or super colourful ones because most bags tend to be dark colours.”
Like the late British actor Jane Birkin’s initial trend-setting gesture of adding a keychain and scarf to her Birkin bag, modern bag charm choices reveal something about the wearer’s aesthetic. “I feel like I can understand something about a person based on the bag charms they have,” says Esha. While Meghana believes that the charm trend might be a ‘fashion fad,’ she still feels its exciting to experiment with. She adds, “Back in 2022, I had a scarf from Zara and a few charms, including a neon butterfly and a keychain with the Seven Wonders of the World, to add a bit of a funky touch.”
From a styling perspective, Meghana agrees that it really depends on the vibe they want to exude. “If you want a classic, simple look, stick to one or two charms in solid colours. A black leather bag with a single charm can look very sophisticated. If you want something more daring, you can mix and match colourful charms to make a statement.”
Abdul Sukoor Moideen, founder and creative director of The Leather Charms, observed a gap in India’s market for high-quality bag charms. “We wanted to offer a unique, accessible option beyond the high-priced charms from luxury brands,” he says. His company, which launched their website only six months ago, now sells around 4,000 charms a month, primarily to fashion-forward cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. “Bengaluru is definitely on the top of the list,” he adds.
Usha Varia, founder of Samoolam, agrees that bag charms are popular because they’re easy to incorporate into any style. “Charms are one of the most popular gift items today. They’re versatile enough to be used on bags, in cars, or even as garment accessories,” she shares. Brands are tapping into this versatility, creating charms that reflect diverse personal styles.