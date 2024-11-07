BENGALURU: Born to a South Indian émigré family in Singapore, the rise of Kumarason Chinnadurai, popularly known simply as Kumar, in the Southeast Asian comedy scene has been as unconventional as it has been remarkable. In his decades-long career that stretches back to the early 1990s, as an openly queer comedian, Kumar has been a pioneer in making socially taboo themes the centre of his humour, tackling race, sexuality, and social expectations. This month, the beloved comedian and drag performer will bring his unique brand of unabashedly edgy humour to Bengaluru, one of three stops on his India tour alongside Mumbai and Delhi-NCR with Kumarsutra.

“In India, everyone’s hungry for humour! Bringing it to India feels brilliant. It’s great to go back to where you come from, and this one’s going to be a bit raunchy. People should come with that mindset; it’s not going to be safe,” he quips. “I’ll also talk about mental health – my own too – because it’s something we should all keep track of, especially now.”

For long-time admirers and first-timers alike, the show is expected to be an immersive, Broadway-style experience that blends his best-loved material with new, India-specific content. “In places like Singapore or Australia, a lot of Asians come to watch, and they love hearing the local slang – the Malay, the Chinese accents – all that relatable stuff,” Kumar explains. “But in India, I can’t do the same thing because people here don’t understand that lingo. I have to adjust to the situation and make it work for an Indian audience.”

Family, generational divides, and the challenges of modern dating will be central themes, all of which he addresses with characteristic candour. “For one, parents today do not understand the language of Gen Z and Gen Alpha– they’ve created an entirely new language, and the parents are like, ‘What’s going on?’” he shares.