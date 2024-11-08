Bengaluru cab driver’s plot to fix paramour in ganja case boomerangs

BENGALURU: A cab driver’s conspiracy to put his paramour and her newfound boyfriend in trouble by fixing them in a drug-peddling case boomeranged on him, leading to his arrest.

The driver, who was in an illicit relationship with a specially-abled woman, grew envious after she started seeing another man. As all his plans to separate them failed, he came up with a plan of getting them fixed in a ganja case.

On the morning of October 21, Girish (45), a resident of Kurubarahalli, called the police control room and gave a tip that ganja was being sold by some persons near a school for children with special needs in Malleswaram. He also shared the registration number of the vehicle used by the suspects.

Following an alert from the control room, a team of Malleswaram police rushed to the spot and seized 125 grams of ganja kept in the said vehicle.

“However, there were no drug peddlers and the owner of the vehicle was traced and it turned out to be a specially-abled woman, who worked as an ayah in the school, where the vehicle was parked. When she was questioned, she had no clue about the recovered ganja,” a source said.

Further investigations revealed that she was in close contact with a person, identified as Karthik, and he was also summoned for questioning and his role was also ruled out.

“However, information gathered through technical assistance established that she was in contact with Girish earlier, who had passed on the message to the control room. When inquired, it was found that Girish, who came to drop his child to the school, had become close to the ayah, who had deserted her husband, and was having an affair with her. From the last few months, she was avoiding him as she developed interest in Karthik,” an officer said. Girish, who could not digest this, plotted to teach her and Karthik a lesson by placing ganja in her vehicle.

“Information was gathered about Girish and he was arrested. He admitted that he had also contacted Karthik’s wife and told her about her husband’s affair, but she was least bothered. Hence, he decided to fix them in the ganja case and planted the contraband in her vehicle. When questioned about how he had access to the ganja, he revealed that a passenger had forgotten it in his cab and he used it to get his paramour fixed in a false case,” the officer said, adding that Girish has been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in judicial custody.