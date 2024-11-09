In swift action, police rescue baby lured away by mentally ill woman

BENGALURU: Police traced a two-and-half-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman near Pipeline Road in Malleswaram on Thursday. After analysing CCTV footage, Vyalikaval police found the girl near Devaiah Park and reunited her with her parents.

The accused was identified as Suma (name changed), a resident of Huliyurudurga, near Kunigal in Tumakuru district. Police said the woman who took the child was suffering from mental illness.

The incident took place on Thursday around 9.20am when the girl was playing outside her house near Pipeline Road. The girl’s parents were preparing to send their elder child to school, when Suma approached the child and spent a few minutes with her before taking her away.

Unable to find her, the worried parents searched for her in the locality. They went through CCTV footage of adjacent buildings and found a woman taking the child away, and lodged a kidnap case with Vyalikaval police.

“An operation was launched to trace the kidnapped girl and she was found with the woman near Devaiah Park in the wee hours of Friday. The girl was rescued and reunited with her family,” the police added.

Police sent Suma, who has no criminal background, back to her town with her family as it was established that she suffered from mental illness. “She had come to the city to visit her brother, who lives in the same locality where the girl’s family lives. She found the girl playing outside her house and took her away. CCTV footage revealed that she played with the girl for more than 10 minutes before taking her away,” police said.