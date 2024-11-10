Art centre for disabled in Bengaluru unveiled by Samarthanam

BENGALURU: To nurture and showcase the artisitic talents of individuals with disability, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled inaugurated the Samarthanam Art Centre at HSR Layout on Thursday.

A press release from Samarthanam said that the centre is designed for performances, and has dedicated spaces for training, therapy, and creative development, providing a nurturing environment for artistes to hone their skills.

It also features the Samarthanam Institute of Music & Performing Arts (SIMPA), which offers programmes in collaboration with Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts (KSGH). The centre which has 337-seat acoustic auditorium, advanced stage lighting, cyclorama screen, and inclusive design was inaugurated by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled said, “The Samarthanam Art Centre is a space where creativity knows no boundaries and talent flourishes in a fully accessible, inclusive environment.”