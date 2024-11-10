Worker charred to death as massive fire engulfs factory in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was charred to death when a massive fire broke out at Sri Ram and Co. wood factory in Attibele Industrial Area on the Hosur-Bengaluru Main Road early on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Govind Kumar of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly sleeping inside the factory at the time of the incident. Around 25 labourers work in the factory and stay in sheds. After the fire broke out, all of them came out, except Kumar. His body was found near a wood pressing machine.

Factory owner Harshad Patel told the police that the fire was noticed around 3.30 am. The fire department received the call to their control room at 3.52 am. Fire stations at Sarjapur and Anekal, including others in the vicinity, were immediately alerted and more than six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control after about five hours.

Timber stacks, machines and other materials were completely gutted in the incident. The flames were contained before they could spread to the adjacent food factory. The fire was brought under control after about five hours. Local water tankers were also used to douse the fire.

“The exact reasons for the fire are not known yet. An electrical short circuit is being suspected. The loss is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The owner has stated that there were no lapses from his side and they have all the required permission. The company is into manufacturing and supplying bentwood furniture,” an officer said.

A case of causing death by negligence under Section 106 of the BNS has been registered. No arrests have been made.

The Attibele police of the Bengaluru district police have registered a case.