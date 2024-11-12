Karnataka HC stays proceedings against man over vote for Modi message on wedding card

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stayed the criminal proceedings initiated against a man by the election flying squad for allegedly printing an invitation card with a postscript which reads ‘the gift that you would give me in the marriage is a vote for Narendra Modi’, in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order of stay after hearing the petition filed by Shivaprasad and Balakrishna A, printer of the invitation from Dakshina Kannada district questioning the crime registered by the flying squad with Uppinangady police station in Dakshina Kannada district.

Issuing notice to the Uppinangady police and flying squad of the Sullia Assembly constituency, the court said that the petitioners - accused are alleged of a strange offence.