Digital agri innovations at Krishi Mela from November 14 to 17 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The University of Agriculture of Sciences, Bengaluru, will host the annual Krishi Mela on the theme ‘Climate Smart Digital Agriculture’ from November 14 to 17.

Some of the major attractions of this year’s mela will be demonstrations on integrated farming system, precision farming, newly released crop varieties, including the ones suitable for dry farming, horticulture crops and organic farming as well as testing and storage of sowing seeds and information on marketing.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, UAS Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Suresha said 19 new technologies related to crop improvement, crop production and protection and agricultural engineering will be released for inclusion in the package of practises.

Apart from expert panels on sustainable farming practises, a Krishi bot, a battery operated smart farming assistant which is capable of precise seeding and fertilisation, will be demonstrated at the Krishi Mela.

He said over 700 stalls will be set up with displays and live demonstrations. “Visitors can explore comprehensive farming, beekeeping, medicinal plants, pest control and post-harvest equipment. They can interact with farmers sharing insights on sustainable farming,” he said. A special tour of the crop museum will be held for children with special needs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the mela. The V-C said last year, they recorded over 17 lakh visitors, and this year, the numbers are expected to go up.