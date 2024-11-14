Is your kid mimicking game characters? It could be a disorder

BENGALURU: While it might bring a smile to see your child mimicking their favourite gaming characters, doctors highlight that it is a growing disorder called ‘Internet Gaming Disorder’ (IGD). IGD occurs when children spend excessive time gaming, to a point where they unknowingly begin to mimic characters.

Doctors link IGD closely to the brain’s reward system where gaming creates a cycle of ‘craving and reward,’ similar to addiction patterns seen in substance abuse. They explain that excessive gaming is leading to mental health problems, as children may prefer interacting with screens rather than with people.

“Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to IGD due to their developing brains, making them more susceptible to compulsive behaviours,” experts highlight, pointing out that while males are more likely to develop IGD, females who experience it often gravitate toward social games. They also mentioned that IGD never comes as a single disorder, it co-occurs with other mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, attention disorder, and social phobia, thus complicating its diagnosis and treatment.