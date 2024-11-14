Is your kid mimicking game characters? It could be a disorder

BENGALURU: While it might bring a smile to see your child mimicking their favourite gaming characters, doctors highlight that it is a growing disorder called ‘Internet Gaming Disorder’ (IGD). IGD occurs when children spend excessive time gaming, to a point where they unknowingly begin to mimic characters.
Doctors link IGD closely to the brain’s reward system where gaming creates a cycle of ‘craving and reward,’ similar to addiction patterns seen in substance abuse. They explain that excessive gaming is leading to mental health problems, as children may prefer interacting with screens rather than with people.
“Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to IGD due to their developing brains, making them more susceptible to compulsive behaviours,” experts highlight, pointing out that while males are more likely to develop IGD, females who experience it often gravitate toward social games. They also mentioned that IGD never comes as a single disorder, it co-occurs with other mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, attention disorder, and social phobia, thus complicating its diagnosis and treatment.
Dr Ravi Kumar CP, Consultant in Pediatric Neurology at Aster CMI Hospital pointed out that people with IGD may lose interest in real-world activities, avoid socialising, and even struggle with academic performance. Their physical health often suffers due to poor eating habits and sleep deprivation and remain at a higher risk of developing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues. “Key warning signs include losing control over time and constantly thinking about games, even when not playing,” he added.
Over time, the child may feel the need to play for longer periods to achieve a level of satisfaction or to continue progressing from one game stage to the other, Dr Ravi said. Parents and caregivers should watch for early signs and help children create healthy habits as IGD can be prevented, Dr Sachin said, adding that setting limits on gaming time and encouraging other activities can help children enjoy games without letting them take over their lives.