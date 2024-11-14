New infra, widening among proposals to decongest Airport Road

BENGALURU: To address the growing traffic congestion on the Airport Road, Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police to chalk out a series of measures.

Key proposals included road widening, service road development and construction of new infrastructure to improve traffic flow and ease commuter difficulties. Gowda said he held a thorough discussion on traffic issues on the Airport Road with NHAI and the traffic police.

He proposed that NHAI should widen the road and begin service road work from Hebbal Flyover up to the Military Land, including the expansion of the bridge over the Hebbal stormwater drain. The bus bay at Military Farm bus stop will also be improved to allow more buses to stop, the minister said.

To ease traffic flow near Jakkur Aerodrome, a service road will be constructed from the Yelahanka Signal to Jakkur Junction along the Jakkur Aerodrome to improve traffic flow. Separate entry and exit points will be provided on both sides of the highway near Coffee Day on the Yelahanka bypass.

The request for an entry/exit point from the highway at Palanahalli, between Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross, will be examined, the MLA said. “The feasibility of providing U-turns at select points under the NH elevated road will be assessed. A flyover will be considered for the Sadahalli Junction to alleviate congestion,” the minister said, adding that it is considered to make provision for public toilets at the Military Farm bus stop.

As a long-term solution, the NHAI has been suggested to construct underpasses at Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura and Jakkur junctions, he said.