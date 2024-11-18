Focus on child issues as Karnataka MLAs raise questions in-house

BENGALURU: Between February 2023 and July 2024, Karnataka’s legislators raised 495 questions about child rights and welfare out of a total of 7,803. The number of child-related questions steadily grew, from 40 in February 2023 to 180 in July 2024.

Child rights experts noted that many of this year’s questions focused on POCSO cases, reflecting a rise in reports of child abuse. They also emphasised the need for more attention to funding, particularly for children with disabilities, which are classified into 21 categories.

Majority of the MLAs raised concerns specifically about the state of education for children including the closure of government schools and urged that these schools be rejuvenated rather than shut down.

BJP MLA Krishna Naik K, JDS MLA Samriddhi V Manjunath, and Congress MLAs Banakara UB and Mahantesh Koujalagi, highlighted the shortage of classrooms and teachers, emphasizing the need for more infrastructure and resources to improve the quality of education.

While Congress MLA Haris NA, who raised the highest - 13 questions, highlighted the rise in child rights violations and called for comprehensive schemes to improve schools and anganwadis, Congress MLA from Indi constituency, Vijayapura district, Yeshwanthrayagowda Patil urged the establishment of a mother-and-child hospital for safe deliveries and criticized the halt of the ‘Suchi’ scheme (free sanitary napkins) and demanded its resumption.