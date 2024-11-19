Anonymous letter gives a new twist to Belagavi SDC death

BELAGAVI: While the Belagavi police have confirmed that the second division assistant (SDC) in Belagavi tahsildar’s office, Rudresh Yadavannavar, committed suicide two weeks ago, an anonymous letter to the police gave a new twist to the case on Monday.

The letter, which is said to have also been sent to the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Regional Commissioner, Governor and Human Rights Commission, stated that Yadavannavar did not commit suicide but was murdered.

As per the preliminary police inquiry, Yadavannavar reached the chamber of tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral after having his dinner on November 4 and hanged himself from the ceiling.

Later, the Belagavi police claimed that it was a clear case of suicide and there was no conspiracy. However, the anonymous letter points fingers at the driver of Basavaraj Nagaral and alleges his involvement in the “murder” of Yadavannavar.

The letter appeals to the police authorities to interrogate Nagaral, who is the main accused in the suicide case filed at Khadebazaar police station in Belagavi, to bring out the truth.

The mother of the deceased, Mallavva Yadavannavar, has said that her son was not a coward who would commit suicide and alleged that there was a conspiracy against him. She hit out at the police for not sharing information about the case with the family. She has appealed to the authorities to ensure justice to her family.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang has said that he is not aware of the anonymous letter and his department has taken up the case seriously.