Colour me happy!

BENGALURU: Laughter and joy have a universal language – a moment of shared humanity that lightens your soul. In an era where standup comedy has become the go-to for sharing laughs as a community, the International Clown Festival is set to bring the Bengaluru audience the art of clowning, an art form that can be traced back thousands of years, with roots in mediaeval times and the mythological archetype of tricksters.

“The inspiration to begin this festival came from the lack of live entertainment for families in India. We don’t really have events where children and parents can sit together and enjoy live performances,” says Martin D’Souza, aka ‘Flubber’, the curator of the festival.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this milestone edition will bring together some of the finest clowns from around the world for a 120-minute theatrical extravaganza. With eight performers in each show representing ten countries – India, the USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, and Russia – the festival promises a dazzling display of diverse clowning traditions and universal humour. “When I travelled abroad to study clowning and met international clowns, I saw this huge variety and great quality in entertainment. Not everyone can go abroad to experience that, so I thought, why not bring them here?” shares D’Souza.

Bringing together diverse clowning traditions, D’Souza says that their focus remained on family entertainment. “European clowns use less makeup, while Latin American performers bring vibrant costumes and a lively energy. The uniqueness of each clown lies in their skill set, but the core of it is about connecting with families. I wanted performers who are strong character entertainers and who also bring a range of skills, like juggling, acrobatics, unicycling, and more,” explains D’Souza.