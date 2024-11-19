Green shoots

BENGALURU: When we think of climate change, what images come to mind? As news of extreme weather events – floods, heatwaves, cyclones, and thunderstorms – continues to surround us, we witness floods sweeping away homes and hurricanes dismantling entire ecosystems.

Amidst these alarming scenes, where does one find hope? With COP 29 underway in Azerbaijan, where global leaders are gathering to seek solutions, and climate reduction targets slipping further from reach each year, hope can feel elusive in the face of the climate crisis. The All

Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is one of the avenues that continues to look for hope amidst reports of severe climate change.

“Our goal is to use the emotive power of film to evoke environmental awareness and inspire action. Film is such a powerful storytelling medium, and we’re leveraging it to make people think and act differently towards the environment,” says Kunal Khanna, director of the festival.

Following a decentralised format, ALT EFF choses not to confine screenings to one city. This year, the festival will host over 100 screenings across India, along with around 750 school screenings to reach younger audiences. “We choose films that highlight environmental issues, human stories, and solutions. It’s about finding the right mix of impactful, inspiring, and actionable stories,” highlights Khanna.

The fifth edition of the film festival will take place in four separate locations in the city – Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), Medai and Courtyard Koota – starting on November 22. Manisha Vinod, co-founder of Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), a key partner, explains that the film lineup reflects pressing issues like climate action, waste reduction, regeneration, soil erosion, and water conservation — topics that align closely with BCC’s own environmental mission.