UPI brought many people into financial system: Expert

BENGALURU: India has set a global example by breaking down barriers and enabling millions of people to participate in the financial system, RBI Innovation Hub CEO Rajesh Bansal said on Monday.

He was speaking during a two-day international symposium organised by the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru (IIM-B), on digital innovations, financial inclusion and sustainability. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers and academicians to explore how fintech innovations can drive financial inclusion and sustainability.

Bansal highlighted how initiatives like Aadhaar and UPI boosted financial inclusion, making banking accessible even in remote areas.

IIM-B Director Dr Rishikesha T Krishnan spoke about India’s evolving digital finance landscape, emphasising the need for a more distributed network of service providers to ensure broader financial access.

The symposium featured several sessions, including a panel discussion on ‘Digitalisation and Financial Inclusion’. Experts from institutions like London School of Economics, Karnataka Planning Commission and British International Investment shared insights on India’s digital infrastructure and the path to rapid financial inclusion. A session on ‘Innovations and Business Models for Sustainability’ highlighted scalable and paperless solutions integrating green energy and digital mobility.

Industry leaders highlighted the importance of academic-industry collaboration to advance sustainability efforts. The event also included a fireside chat by Amazon’s Amit Nanda and keynotes from global sustainability experts.