An Atlantic odyssey

BENGALURU: Every December, rowers from across the world gather at San Sebastián de La Gomera, in the Canary Islands to participate in the World’s Toughest Row, a non-stop 3,000-mile (4828 kms) journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Nelson Dockyard, Antigua, in a row boat to raise money for charities of their choice.

Taking anywhere between 30 days for teams of four, to 60 days for solo rowers, the journey is a physical and mental challenge with participants having to brave temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius, and ocean waves reaching 20 feet in height. If she completes the journey, Bengaluru-born rower Ananya Prasad will be the first woman of colour to do it. “It’s a bit like climbing Everest, you can prepare as much as you can, but you only go that high when you climb it,” she says.

Prasad has been training off the UK coast, a terrain with rough waves like the ones she will face when she sets off on December 12. “I’ve done two-three-day stints of rowing alone as well as rowing with a trainer. With the ocean in the coastal UK, you don’t have to go out too far to experience big waves and rough weather. But this will be the longest journey that I would have done,” she says. She will be raising money for two charities through the journey – one for a London-based mental health foundation, and second, for a trust in Chamarajanagar.

Most people who embark on the row complete it, but the journey to get to the starting point is difficult, shares Prasad. She says, “Before they even let you set off, there’s quite a high criteria to meet. In order to prepare for this, you have to have a certain number of hours of training on your boat, learn navigation, and radio safety training, and know how everything works. You have to show you can fix the boat when things go wrong.”