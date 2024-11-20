Man bag mania!

BENGALURU: Men, unlike back in the day, don’t confine themselves to ‘this’ or ‘that’. Between being tough, strong, and honourable, the traditional definitions of masculinity left little room for personal expression, especially in terms of style. But fashion has always been a powerful reflection of identity, and as the world moves toward a broader understanding of what it means to be a man, personal style is evolving alongside.

In this week of International Men’s Day (Nov 19), the conversation around redefining masculinity continues to gain momentum. And leading this change is an unexpected accessory: handbags. If the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. were set in this era, Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) might not have been mocked for some of his fashion-forward choices.

“There’s definitely a rise in the popularity of handbags amongst men, especially in cities like Bengaluru. There’s a growing emphasis on personal style and functionality. With the city being home to many tech professionals and entrepreneurs, men’s handbags have become both a stylish and practical solution for carrying essentials,” says Nikhil Dev, a designer with 15 years of experience in the fashion industry.

Practicality, however, isn’t the only factor driving this trend. Ronika LN, a designer based in Bengaluru, believes that men are looking for accessories that match their modern lifestyles. “They’re easy to carry, versatile, and add a stylish edge to any outfit,” she says. “Whenever I hand my handbag to my boyfriend to hold, he jokingly says he wants one too!”

For city-based theatre practitioner Pranesh S, the stigma around men carrying handbags was never an issue. Growing up, he remembers seeing actors like Vijay in movies carrying handbags. “It made it seem cool and stylish,” he shares. He believes that carrying a handbag complements his identity as an artist, adding, “It feels very expressive and fits well with my lifestyle. If you know how to style it well, there is no reason to avoid carrying one.”