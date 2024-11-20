Man bag mania!

BENGALURU: Men, unlike back in the day, don’t confine themselves to ‘this’ or ‘that’. Between being tough, strong, and honourable, the traditional definitions of masculinity left little room for personal expression, especially in terms of style. But fashion has always been a powerful reflection of identity, and as the world moves toward a broader understanding of what it means to be a man, personal style is evolving alongside.
In this week of International Men’s Day (Nov 19), the conversation around redefining masculinity continues to gain momentum. And leading this change is an unexpected accessory: handbags. If the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. were set in this era, Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) might not have been mocked for some of his fashion-forward choices.
“There’s definitely a rise in the popularity of handbags amongst men, especially in cities like Bengaluru. There’s a growing emphasis on personal style and functionality. With the city being home to many tech professionals and entrepreneurs, men’s handbags have become both a stylish and practical solution for carrying essentials,” says Nikhil Dev, a designer with 15 years of experience in the fashion industry.
Practicality, however, isn’t the only factor driving this trend. Ronika LN, a designer based in Bengaluru, believes that men are looking for accessories that match their modern lifestyles. “They’re easy to carry, versatile, and add a stylish edge to any outfit,” she says. “Whenever I hand my handbag to my boyfriend to hold, he jokingly says he wants one too!”
For city-based theatre practitioner Pranesh S, the stigma around men carrying handbags was never an issue. Growing up, he remembers seeing actors like Vijay in movies carrying handbags. “It made it seem cool and stylish,” he shares. He believes that carrying a handbag complements his identity as an artist, adding, “It feels very expressive and fits well with my lifestyle. If you know how to style it well, there is no reason to avoid carrying one.”
From a styling perspective, Dev suggests, “For formal settings, I’d recommend sleek, structured tote bags with a minimalistic design and neutral colours to complement formal attire. For casual settings, backpacks, sling bags, or messenger bags are more suitable. These styles often have more relaxed, playful designs that work well for casual outings.”
The trend also reflects a broader cultural shift. Gayathri Sreekumar, a personal stylist, notes, “Younger clients often ask for these bags, especially crossbody bags and messenger bags. Even brands like Zara are introducing new styles in this category.” While older men might initially hesitate, Sreekumar observes, “There’s still some perception that handbags are more feminine because, traditionally, women carried them. But once they try using them, they realise how practical and comfortable they are. Over time, they often adjust their style and start using these bags more regularly.”
Dev agrees that though earlier there weren’t many options for men in this category, the shift in mainstream attitudes has made a difference. “There’s been an increasing consciousness around fashion – men are now more mindful of how their accessories align with their personal style. Celebrity influence has also played a big role globally. We’ve seen many celebrities sporting handbags, which has helped normalise and popularise them further.” From celebs like Karan Johar and Aparshakti Khurrana to global icons like A$AP Rocky and Jacob Eldordi has catapulted designer handbags for men to an entirely new level.
However, while Dev sees more gender equality and inclusivity in the fashion landscape, Sreekumar believes that it is a more gradual transition. “Gender-neutral fashion has always existed in some form – for instance, women adopting men’s styles has never been a big deal. However, many men still want these bags to maintain a certain sense of masculinity – they prefer designs that don’t look too feminine. But at the end of the day, it’s about practicality, and people are starting to embrace it,” she adds.