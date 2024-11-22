Bengaluru homeowner takes on builder after Occupancy Certificate denied over plan deviation

A homeowner in a high-profile Bilekahalli apartment is battling builder NSR Projects after his khata application was rejected by the BBMP. The reason: the apartment complex, NSR Greens on Kodichikkanahalli Main Road, lacks an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

When he applied for the OC, the BBMP zonal office rejected it, saying the builder had violated the sanctioned plan and there was a clear deviation in the construction. The letter issued to the owner, Subrata Sen, by Assistant Director (Urban Planning), BBMP, Bommanahalli Zone, states, "The building is not as per the sanction plan and in violation of BBMP bylaws and zonal rules. The deviation is also more than 5 per cent, hence, Occupancy Certificate cannot be given."

Sen is worried that his 2BHK house for which he paid Rs 40 lakh in June 2017 could be considered illegal and demolished some day. "There are 37 flats in our apartment block, which lies just behind IIM Bangalore. As far as I know, 26 flats have been sold and the rest rented out. There is neither an Occupancy Certificate (OC) nor a fire clearance certificate. I approached Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) seeking justice in the past. I want my full payment returned by the builder with interest amount for the past eight years so that I can use it to buy some other house," he stated.