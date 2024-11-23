Integrated cybersecurity need of the hour: Experts at BTS

BENGALURU: “Everyday, there are close to 2,200 cyber attacks, with at least one attack taking place every 39 seconds. Out of every ten attacks, three are on Indian companies. Most organisations are under attack,” said Prem Nithin, the Director of Sales-Emerging Business at Fortinet, a cyber security company, and called for integrated cyber security to curb these attacks.

He was speaking at the India-US Tech Conclave - ‘Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure in India’ in the Bangalore Tech Summit on Thursday.

“It is humanly impossible to keep a track on everything, so we need AI-powered security fabric. AI-powered cybersecurity can monitor, analyze, detect and respond to cyber threats,” he said.

Mrudul Uchil, India Lead, Cyber Security, VISA, stressed on the need to work as a team to tackle the cybersecurity attacks. “We need unified framework and at the same time maintain diversity to check cyber attacks,” Mrudul said.

She also batted for talent building in cybersecurity, and to create awareness from ground level.