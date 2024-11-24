Air quality under control in Karnataka cities

BENGALURU: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in cities of Karnataka is better than that of other Indian cities during this early winter period. Furthermore, Raichur has been termed as the cleanest cities in Karnataka, followed by Madikeri.

These findings are a part of the report prepared by AtlasAQ platform by Respirer Living Sciences, a Maharashtra based climate-tech startup working on all Indian cities. The team studied the air pollution levels of 281 Indian cities from Novermber 3- 16, 2024. They monitored the PM2.5 levels post Deepawali, or the early winter onset period.

According to the report, Raichur emerged as one of the cleanest cities in the state, recording an average PM2.5 level of 17.9 μg/m3, followed closely by Madikeri-18.4 μg/m3. “Both cities fell within the good air quality category, underscoring the success of effective local governance, lower industrial density and favourable geographic conditions. They also stand out across India. These cities rank alongside the northeastern cities- Imphal in Manipur (14.2 μg/m3), Nagaon in Assam (16.9 μg/m3) and the other southern city- Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu (15.0 μg/m3).”

Ronak Sutaria, Founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences said, “Karnataka has showcased an impressive air quality ranking overall, with a majority of cities, including Udupi (21.2 μg/m3), Mysuru (25.7 μg/m3) and Shivamogga (27.4 μg/m3) also ranking in the good category. Even Bengaluru managed to maintain a moderate air quality with an average PM2.5 level of 40.8 μg/m3, outperforming many major metros including Mumbai and Chennai.”

He added that studies in Karnataka showed that clear air goals can be achieved through proactive policies, regional collaboration and sustainable urban planning. “Raichur and Madikeri’s air quality rankings are a testament to the importance of managing urban and industrial growth while prioritising environmental health,” he said.