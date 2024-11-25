Traffic down by 20 per cent at 75 key junctions; are AI signals helping?

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru’s traffic is a nightmare for commuters, with people complaining that AI cameras have not made a difference, data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) shows that since March, on an average, congestion has reduced by 20% at 75 key junctions where Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) were installed.
These systems, designed to adjust signals based on real-time traffic flow, have also reduced the need for manual operations. Currently only less than 5% of traffic management relies on human intervention at these junctions, with most of the work being done by Vehicle Actuated Controllers (VAC).
On the KR Road corridor, which includes four traffic signals—Medical College Circle, Shivashankara Circle, VV Puram, and National College Junction, travel time has been reduced by 20%. The Hudson Circle section, which has five signals, including Halasuru Gate and Town Hall has experienced a 33% reduction in travel time. Similarly, in Jayanagar, travel time has decreased by 20%.
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) highlighted that the ATCS works by using cameras at key junctions to detect the number of vehicles approaching. It then adjusts the traffic signals in real-time based on this information. “For example, if one direction has more traffic, the system will keep the green light longer for that direction, to clear the vehicles faster. This helps manage traffic flow better and reduces waiting times, making travel smoother for everyone,” he said.
In addition, signals along major routes are synchronised to create ‘green waves,’ meaning vehicles can move through multiple signals without stopping as often, Anucheth said, adding that this reduces travel time by minimising unnecessary stops and starts.
The system includes a feature that prioritises emergency vehicles. Moreover, the city traffic police have already introduced ‘E-Path,’ a mobile app designed to help guide ambulances through less congested routes and ensure they receive priority at traffic signals during emergencies. “On average, around 18 to 20 ambulances are directed through these optimised routes every day, helping to speed up response time and improve emergency services in the city,” Anucheth added.
Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic East highlighted that by optimising signal timings, ATCS reduces unnecessary waiting times and improving the overall traffic flow. “With only about 5% of operations requiring manual intervention, the system significantly reduces reliance on traffic police and ensures that emergency vehicles are automatically given priority, allowing them to pass quickly without causing major disruptions to other drivers,” he said.
All the signals are monitored and controlled from a central control centre, with over 90% of the time, ATCS operating even during peak hours, the senior officer said.
After completing the first phase by January, the city traffic police plans to extend the system to an additional 400 junctions in a phased rollout. This project uses the CoSiCoSt ATCS application, developed by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), to handle India’s diverse and often unpredictable traffic conditions.
The ATCS system differs from the recently introduced Japanese MODERATO (Management of Origin-Destination-Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimisation) technology. Unlike the ATCS, the MODERATO system uses an origin-destination approach for signal control, which relies heavily on detailed data about traffic patterns.