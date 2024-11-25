Traffic down by 20 per cent at 75 key junctions; are AI signals helping?

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru’s traffic is a nightmare for commuters, with people complaining that AI cameras have not made a difference, data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) shows that since March, on an average, congestion has reduced by 20% at 75 key junctions where Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) were installed.

These systems, designed to adjust signals based on real-time traffic flow, have also reduced the need for manual operations. Currently only less than 5% of traffic management relies on human intervention at these junctions, with most of the work being done by Vehicle Actuated Controllers (VAC).

On the KR Road corridor, which includes four traffic signals—Medical College Circle, Shivashankara Circle, VV Puram, and National College Junction, travel time has been reduced by 20%. The Hudson Circle section, which has five signals, including Halasuru Gate and Town Hall has experienced a 33% reduction in travel time. Similarly, in Jayanagar, travel time has decreased by 20%.

MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) highlighted that the ATCS works by using cameras at key junctions to detect the number of vehicles approaching. It then adjusts the traffic signals in real-time based on this information. “For example, if one direction has more traffic, the system will keep the green light longer for that direction, to clear the vehicles faster. This helps manage traffic flow better and reduces waiting times, making travel smoother for everyone,” he said.