Karnataka first state to have brain training centre for athletes

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the first state in India to run a brain training centre for athletes, which aims to improve their performance.

The Centre for Sports Science (CSS), an initiative of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, has launched the brain training centre at Kanteerva Stadium. This pioneering facility integrates cognitive and physical training of athletes.

Speaking to TNIE, Antony Chacko, Director of CSS said, “To enhance the mental and physical health of athletes, the cognitive training combines brain training techniques with physical regimens, ensuring athletes are equipped to excel both on and off the field. While few other states in India have six-month brain training programmes, Karnataka is the first state in the country to have this facility.”

Based on age and gender, the centre offers 15 advanced brain training programmes. Around 50 top athletes who participated in the Karnataka Mini Olympics organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association(KOA) that concluded recently, will be the first to benefit from this programme, setting the stage for a new era in Indian sports.

Athletes from Karnataka, especially from rural areas, will benefit from this initiative and will be able to improve their performance, he said.

He further added that the programme is designed to enhance critical mental skills essential for success in competitive sports, such as concentration and focus, decision-making, emotional intelligence, and reaction time - skills that help manage stress.

Dr Gaurav Sharma, a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)-certified mental agility evaluator and trainer who has collaborated with CSS for the programme, told TNIE, “An athlete’s performance isn’t just about muscle strength or stamina, but it’s about making quick decisions, staying focused in critical moments, and managing emotions effectively. These skills are often overlooked but are just as important as physical fitness.”

Sharma explained that the programmes feature advanced techniques such as sensory station training, where athletes use visualisation parameters such as depth perception, reaction time, and visual clarity to analyse their visualisation abilities.

Neurofeedback training is another method that involves advanced headsets to monitor brainwave activity, blood flow, and oxygen levels, helping athletes enhance focus and endurance.