Tiny greens, big impact

Microgreens have taken urban gardening by storm, bringing a burst of freshness and nutrition to modern kitchens. These tiny greens, harvested at the first stage of seed germination, are packed with flavour and nutrients.
What are microgreens?
Microgreens refer to young plants, typically harvested after the first two to four leaves emerge. They are used fresh, as toppings for salads, sandwiches, or soups, providing a gourmet touch and a health boost.
Why grow it in the first place?
Microgreens are nutrient-dense, containing up to 40 times more vitamins and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. They enhance flavour, add freshness to meals, and promote overall health.
For instance methi/fenugreek microgreens are of great benefit for diabetic patients due to their high content of soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of carbohydrates.
Additionally, they contain compounds like trigonelline and 4-hydroxyisoleucine, which have been shown to enhance insulin sensitivity and improve glucose metabolism.
On the other hand, broccoli microgreens are renowned for their exceptional health benefits, particularly their high concentration of sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant. Sulforaphane is known to support detoxification, reduce inflammation, and potentially lower the risk of cancer by neutralising carcinogens and protecting cells. These microgreens also promote heart health and support a healthy immune system.
Seeds to Use
Some popular choices for microgreens are from your masala dabba in the Indian kitchen mustard, fenugreek, moong and others such as radish, spinach, broccoli, kale, and sunflower can be bought from the store. While most edible plants can be grown as microgreens, avoid seeds of plants with toxic leaves, such as potatoes. Also, you don’t have to buy ‘microgreen seeds’, the regular seed will do the job.
Steps to grow microgreens
Choose a container: Use a shallow container with drainage holes (2-3 inches deep). You can use a plastic food delivery box that is 2-3 inches deep and make some 5-10 holes at the bottom with a hot knife or a sharp pin
Add growing medium: Fill the container with garden soil or moistened cocopeat, you can purchase them online.
Plant seeds: Spread seeds evenly, at least 1 cm apart, and cover with half an inch of soil.
Watering: Water gently until the soil is moist but not soggy. Water in coming days when the soil feels dry on touching.
Light requirements: Place the container in a spot with two-three hours of direct sunlight or bright indirect light on a window sill, work desk, or even outdoors.
Harvest: In 5-10 days, once a set of two leaves appear, let the plants grow for two-three more days before harvesting with scissors. You can use one set of seeds only for one harvest, the plant won’t grow back.
Super tip: Harvested microgreens can be stored in a steel container lined with tissue paper in the fridge, maintaining freshness for days.
Microgreens are not just a trend; they’re a sustainable way to add greenery and health to your diet. Whether you’re a gardening enthusiast or a novice, growing microgreens is an easy and rewarding experience.