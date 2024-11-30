Seven little bravehearts in Karnataka honoured with Shourya Award

BENGALURU: A Class 9 student’s presence of mind and courage saved a woman and her two children who attempted suicide in Belagavi district in August this year. Spoorti Vishwanath Savwasheri was awarded the Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma Shourya (Bravery) Award, along with six other children for awards for bravery and saving the lives of others from danger.

The awards distribution ceremony was held at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan auditorium on Friday and Minister of Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizen Empowerment, Laxmi R Hebbalkar, presented the Shourya Awards to seven children.

Speaking to TNIE, Spoorti Vishwanath Savwasheri, who dreams of serving in the police department, said that on August 22, at around 8:30 pm, she was travelling in a car with her parents. She suddenly noticed a woman walking on the railway track with her two children near the railway gate on Congress Road in Tilakwadi, Belagavi district.

Suspecting that the woman was about to take a drastic step, Spoorti alerted her father, who was on a phone call. When he did not respond properly, Spoorthi immediately got out of the car and ran towards the woman. She also called passersby for help and pulled the mother and her children away from the tracks.

“I was able to save three lives through this small act. I am really happy and satisfied with myself. My parents work for the welfare of refugees and needy people. They are my inspiration and have always encouraged me to extend a helping hand to those in need,” she said.

Spoorti’s father, Vishwanath Savwasheri, expressed pride and happiness over his daughter’s brave act. For her bravery, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar awarded Spoorti Rs 5,000, which she gave for the treatment of one of the children who had broken an arm.

Additionally, she has also decided to give the woman, her cash prize of Rs 10,000, to help her clear her debts. It is alleged that financial problems drove the woman to attempt suicide with her children. Spoorti also tied a rakhi to the two young boys she saved, her father said.

Nishant L and Ashwini, two nine-year-old boys from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga, were also honoured with the Shourya Award for saving a man’s life.