Bengaluru: E-khata trial launch on October 1

BENGALURU: To simplify the process of obtaining property khatas for the citizens of Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to launch a trial run of its faceless, contactless and online e-khata distribution system on Tuesday. This initiative is aimed at effective property management.

The BBMP has generated draft e-khatas based on existing records, which can now be accessed online at www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. With this, citizens will be able to download their draft e-khata documents easily.

To obtain the final e-khata, property owners are required to submit additional information online, including Aadhaar e-KYC, property GPS coordinates, photographs of the property, registered deed of the property, Encumbrance Certificate (EC) from April 1 to the present, Bescom meter number, and additional documents for proving it is A-Khata.

Those who lack the necessary documents can visit their respective Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) in person to obtain the final e-khata in accordance with established rules. Citizens will have a seven-day objection period following publication of the draft e-khata, during which they can file objections against the issue of the final e-khata.

AROs will prioritize these objections and conduct investigations before making a final decision. After the objection period and any necessary inquiries are completed, the final e-khata will be issued.

The digitization effort encompasses approximately 21 lakh properties, allowing citizens to easily download their draft e-khata, upload required information, and print the final e-khata, without requiring an in-person meeting with the ARO.

However, those who generate their final e-khata online will need to meet with the jurisdictional ARO for identity and document verification, before proceeding with any sale or transaction at the sub-registrar’s office.

The initiative aims to streamline property management processes in Bengaluru, making them more efficient and accessible for citizens. BBMP will also release a training video to guide citizens through the process.