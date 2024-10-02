Double sale of house by builder, FIR registered against Ozone Infra

BENGALURU: Charging the Ozone Infra Developers Pvt Ltd of selling the same house in its residential project at Devanahalli to two different buyers, one of the duped buyers filed a case against the builder and five of its directors on September 28. The promoters have been booked for criminal breach of trust and cheating, based on the complaint by home-buyer Shashikanta Gupta.

The FIR has named ‘Ozone Urban Infra Company’ as the first accused, while Managing Director S Vasudevan is named as A2. Directors Sathyamurthy Sai, D Vamsi Sai, Seewosagar, and Rajeev Bhandri have also been named in the FIR.

Ozone Urbana Avenue has 1,800 houses and nearly 300 sites spread across 45 acres. It is located close to the Kempegowda International Airport. The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has refused to give an extension this year for the completion of the project.

Gupta had paid Rs 1.32 crore for a penthouse (S 1102) in ‘Ozone Urbana Avenue’ in 2017. The FIR states that the sale deed had been executed for it and a bank loan was taken by him to pay the builder the full amount. The house was to be handed over in 2022.

Advocate Reynold D’Souza, representing Gupta, told TNIE: “It was only recently that Gupta learnt to his shock that the house had been sold by the builder to another buyer three years ago (September 9, 2021). The new buyer too had taken a bank loan to buy the house. “

D’Souza added, “As on date, just 49 per cent of the project has been completed. Some blocks are nearly complete physically, but lack lifts, permanent water and electricity connection. Some 300-odd families reside there as of now, with temporary amenities provided by the builder.”

The builder managed to get extension for the project from K-RERA in 2022 and 2023. “The home-buyers approached RERA this year and have requested it not to permit any more extensions. Home-buyers have also expressed an interest in taking over the incomplete project and complete it on their own. Due to this, K-RERA has denied the promoter any extension,” the lawyer explained.

A home-buyer, requesting anonymity, said multiple orders issued by RERA in the past have been ignored by the promoter.

Despite multiple attempts, no one at Ozone Infra could be reached. One individual who responded to the calls asked the reporter to connect with the legal team, but did not share their contact details.