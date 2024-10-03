Festive indulgence

Festive Feast

Kick off the festive season alongside your loved ones with an authentic satwik thali meal featuring delicious offerings like paneer makhana and sabudana vada.

Where: Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Madhavanagar

When: October 3-12, 7pm - 11pm Call: 95139 44520

Disco, Dandiya and Delicacies

Get festive at this dandiya event and dance your heart out under neon lights and disco balls. A fusion of traditional and disco elements, it features the Energie Dance Crew, Bollywood band Swaradi Live and DJs Suprava Sarkar, Shad India among others.

Where: Lakeside Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram

When: October 5, 4pm onwards

Upwas Thali

Rajdhani’s Navratri Upwas Thali promises a different rotation of delicious satwik vegetarian dishes each day. Crispy sabudana vada, farali pattice, samo rice with tomato dal, kele ki sabzi, fruit shrikhand and sabudana kheer are among the delicacies available to patrons.

Where: All Khandani Rajdhani outlets

When: October 3-12, Call: 08047571931

Food Street

Indulge your street food cravings at the Indian Street Food Festival, featuring lip-smacking delicacies from across the country at over 20 food counters. It will also feature Xylo Bands Dandiya Night – Garba and Dandiya with a modern twist.

Where: Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield

When: October 4 - 5, 5pm - 11pm Details: bookmyshow.com

Flavours of Bengal

Taste the diverse flavours of Bengal on a specially curated Durga Puja Thali at Ishaara. Dishes include popular Bengali desserts like mishti doi and rasgulla along with traditional delicacies like murg jhol and slow-cooked kosha mangsho. Vegetarian options jhurjhuri aloo bhaja, crispy vegetable chop and moong dal with pea.

Where: Ishaara outlet, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka

When: October 8-12 Call: 6360344856

Compiled by Mahima Nagaraju