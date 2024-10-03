Man dies by suicide after actress forces him to marry her in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man died by suicide after his girlfriend, a Kannada TV serial actress, allegedly forced him to marry her.

The victim took the extreme step at the actress’ house in CK Palya Layout on Tuesday night. The Hulimavu police have registered a case.

The deceased has been identified as Madan, a resident of Konanakunte who was working with an event management company.

The police stated that around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, Madan hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a saree at his girlfriend Veena’s house in CK Palya.

Veena had reportedly been pressuring Madan to marry her and was allegedly harassing him. On Tuesday evening, the couple had a party, and an argument ensued between them, following which Madan took the extreme step.

After an alert, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem. No suicide note was found, and the police are investigating the case to ascertain if there was any foul play behind the death.

Madan’s mother filed a complaint, suspecting foul play behind her son’s death. Further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)