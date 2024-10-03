Panic button, 24x7 CCTV, sanitary pad dispenser: Smart bus stand opens in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A smart bus stand, first of the three coming up in the city, equipped with 24x7 CCTV camera, panic button, bus information display and rainwater harvesting system as well as featuring amenities like sanitary pad dispenser, charging points and snack vending machine, was inaugurated on Nrupathunga Road on Wednesday.

Shilpa Foundation, in association with Sapiens India Pvt Ltd, handed over the bus stand to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

Named Smart Nildhana, the bus stand will be maintained by the foundation. By October-end, two more such smart bus stands will be opened at Adugodi’s Nexus Mall and at Kadubeesanhalli on the Outer Ring Road.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy dedicated the bus stand to the public. Achyuth Gowda, founder of Shilpa Foundation, and representatives from Sapiens were present.

The CCTVs and panic buttons are connected to the local police station to ensure prompt response. Women can access sanitary pads by scanning a QR code 24x7.

The station also features sensor-based garbage bins that segregate waste and notify maintenance teams once they are full, ensuring timely disposal.