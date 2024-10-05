Career high

BENGALURU: In motorsport, there are race weekends where everything falls into place – a driver in form, perfectly in sync with their car; brilliant strategy aligned with flawless execution – producing some of the most memorable drives for both racer and team. For Bengaluru’s Arjun Maini, the 2024 DTM weekend (Sept 28-29) at the Red Bull Ring in Austria was one such occasion. Racing for

Mercedes-AMG Team HRT, Maini delivered his best performance yet in the highly competitive Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) field, securing his first career pole position and two podium finishes.

Qualifying sessions can either be the highlight of a race weekend or the most nerve-wracking, depending on the driver’s confidence, mindset, and preparation. Drivers must push both themselves and their cars to the limit, knowing that a single mistake could mean the difference between starting at the front, with a better chance of victory or a podium, and being relegated to the back of the grid.

Despite a technical glitch, Maini delivered a remarkable lap of 1:30.128 minutes, clinching pole position and becoming the first Indian driver to do so in the series. “That was crazy because my radio wasn’t working, so I didn’t know the result at first,” explains Maini. “I tried to check the screens around the track, but they were too far away. The pole position felt incredible.”