Career high

BENGALURU: In motorsport, there are race weekends where everything falls into place – a driver in form, perfectly in sync with their car; brilliant strategy aligned with flawless execution – producing some of the most memorable drives for both racer and team. For Bengaluru’s Arjun Maini, the 2024 DTM weekend (Sept 28-29) at the Red Bull Ring in Austria was one such occasion. Racing for
Mercedes-AMG Team HRT, Maini delivered his best performance yet in the highly competitive Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) field, securing his first career pole position and two podium finishes.
Qualifying sessions can either be the highlight of a race weekend or the most nerve-wracking, depending on the driver’s confidence, mindset, and preparation. Drivers must push both themselves and their cars to the limit, knowing that a single mistake could mean the difference between starting at the front, with a better chance of victory or a podium, and being relegated to the back of the grid.
Despite a technical glitch, Maini delivered a remarkable lap of 1:30.128 minutes, clinching pole position and becoming the first Indian driver to do so in the series. “That was crazy because my radio wasn’t working, so I didn’t know the result at first,” explains Maini. “I tried to check the screens around the track, but they were too far away. The pole position felt incredible.”
The first race brought a clear objective for Maini: convert pole position into victory. However, DTM races rarely go as planned. After slipping to second in the early stages, Maini managed to secure third at the finish. “It was bittersweet to finish third after starting on pole,” he admits. “But I think we maximised what we could. I’m happy with the fantastic car the team provided and with the two podiums.”
The second, starting from P8, Maini quickly made his way up to P6, benefiting from a longer first stint to climb further through the field. The 26-year-old found himself in a five-car battle but held on to secure another third-place finish. “Once I got ahead of Luka [Stolz], I had good pace and clear air,” he says. “It usually takes two or three laps to bring the tyres up to speed, so I knew if I put in some strong laps after everyone pitted, I’d have a good chance.”
As the DTM season heads into its final round at Hockenheim, Maini sits eighth in the championship standings with 128 points. Looking ahead to the finale, he hopes to carry the momentum from this breakthrough weekend into Hockenheim. “It was an intense weekend, and I’m very pleased with the result. Securing two podiums in such a competitive field is great, and we got the most out of both races,” Maini concludes.