Karnataka food safety dept to test garlic, sweet samples

BENGALURU: After cracking down on bakeries for alleged excessive use of additives and colouring, the Food Safety and Standards Department of Karnataka has now picked up multiple samples of garlic after numerous complaints that “Chinese garlic” is being mixed with organic garlic and is being sold across the state.

As Chinese garlic is banned because of its high pesticide content, the department conducted a mass survey over the last three days and has sent the samples to labs for tests.

An FSSAI official said Chinese garlic is harmful because of potential contamination with pesticides and heavy metals.

“This variety is being exported from Afghanistan and is usually treated with chemicals that cause liver damage, gastrointestinal issues and weakened immune function,” the official added.

Additionally, with Dasara around the corner, the department has also started collecting samples of sweets.

“Even at some of the best shops across the state and city, inspections revealed that the preparation and storage practices were shockingly filthy,” an official said. Excessive amounts of colours are used that leave hands stained for days, raising serious concerns over food safety and hygiene, he added.