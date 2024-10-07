Drunk metro passengers assault male security officer, use obscene language against women staff at Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four inebriated young male passengers created a ruckus at the Kadugodi Tree Park Metro stn on Sunday night and assaulted a male Assistant Security Officer and used obscene language against women security guards and a ticketing staff member. One of them was caught and handed over to the police while the others managed to escape.

The station is just one stop before the terminating station on the Purple Line at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro line.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, "The incident happened around 7 pm. The group, in their early twenties, was entering the Kadugodi station. Finding two of them completely intoxicated and walking unsteadily, the frisking guard denied the duo entry into the paid area," he said.

The group got angry and created a ruckus inside. "They behaved rudely with the security staff and used filthy language against the women guards and a ticket operator. One of the youngsters, Mohammad Iris, assaulted an Assistant Security Officer," Rao said.

The assaulter was overpowered by the guards and handed over to the police. In the melee, three others escaped.

Station operation was not disrupted and gates were not closed till end of revenue service, he added.

"They were all local residents. We do not know more about them as of now," said a Metro source.

A complaint was booked at the local police station. An FIR will be filed on Monday.