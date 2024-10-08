Don’t panic, there’s no hurry to get e-khata

BENGALURU: There is no deadline for property owners in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits to register for e-khatha, clarified Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, adding that there is no need for the public to panic, as helpdesks are being set up at Bengaluru One centres across the city.

After a meeting with BBMP officials on Monday, and discussing the prevailing confusion regarding e-khatha, the minister said, “In some areas, middlemen have created confusion and extorted people by claiming the government has set a time limit to get e-khathas. However, the government has not fixed any time-frame. The public can get e-khatha without panicking and hurrying. Don’t listen to speculation and get worried.”

He added that the e-khatha system has been implemented to prevent fake registration. “E-khatha is mandatory only in cases where properties are sold or purchased. Also, on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, discussions were held with the special commissioner of the corporation on appropriate steps to simplify the process, he informed.

He added that there is no need for the public to visit offices to get the e-khatha. Instead, they can download the e-khatha from home, he said.

“Bengaluru has 21 lakh plots. BBMP has already uploaded details of these locations on its website. Property owners can get a permanent e-khatha from home without going to any office by looking at the dropdown menu and attaching the necessary documents on the website,” he said. “Help desks have been opened in all Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO Office) offices under BBMP with immediate effect so that property owners can easily get e-khathas without any confusion.

Also, property owners are required to provide certain documents, which can be uploaded on the website. The facility will be provided in Bangalore-One centres in the next two-three days,” he said.

He said the e-khatha system will provide a permanent solution to avoid the menace of middlemen and duplicate registration, and protect the ownership of property owners.

If the e-khatha system is implemented once, it will be the best model in the entire country, the minister said, adding that all confusions over the issue will be resolved in a week.