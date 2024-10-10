Man from Kerala held on rape charge in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The police arrested a-28-year-old man after he allegedly raped a woman under the pretext of marriage. The victim filed a complaint against him and his parents at the Govindapura police station.

The accused has been identified as Bilal Rafique, hailing from Kerala.

According to the police, the victim, a nursing staff in a private hospital in Hebbal, hailing from Chhattisgarh was in a live-in relationship with Rafique, who met her on social media in 2021. After communicating over the phone, they fell in love. Rafique, who promised to marry her, forced her into sexual intercourse twice.

Both times, when she became pregnant, he pressured her to have an abortion. In 2024, when she became pregnant for the third time, the victim forced him to marry her and both their families agreed. However, the accused refused to marry her stating that she belonged to a lower caste and threatened her.

After the dispute, the accused absconded to Kerala, police said. The police arrested the accused on Monday.