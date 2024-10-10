What are you worried about?

A sign of good mental health is having a total sense of freedom. What keeps you from being free is worry. Worry about the future, worry about what other people will think about you.

This constant worrying can severely affect your decision-making ability. From the smallest decisions like which clothes to wear and which mobile to buy, to more serious ones like which career to opt for, most decisions you take are based on the undercurrent of what others would think about you rather than rational and informed choices. The reality is that nobody has the time to think about you because even they are busy worrying about what others are thinking about them.

If you are worried about the future, I would like you to do this -- turn back and see this is not the first time you are feeling this way. You have been anxious before also. You were anxious about getting admission to colleges or getting jobs. Do you remember those times? You made it through those moments of self-doubts and anxiety, and you will make it through these ones too.

A recent survey shows that 85% of our worries never happen, and for the 15% that do, we manage 90% of those situations. This means most of our worries don’t actually come true, making worrying a pointless activity. Yet, we still do it, building up stress and toxins in our bodies. Just know, one day it will all end, and the curtains will fall. Accept this truth, it can give you strength. Whatever problem you’re facing now, you have the strength to overcome it. Invoke the valour in yourself and take every problem as a challenge.

The second thing is, to have a dream and believe in your innovative spirit. People who worry cannot dream. As a youth, you should start thinking about what you can give back to society. If you keep thinking about what you are going to get from this world, there will be no end to worrying but if you come from the space of ‘I have been given a good education and now I should start thinking about ways I can start contributing; how I can help the economy; how can I help bring people together; in what ways I can bridge the differences that have widened in society’, this thought process will help you get over smaller worries.