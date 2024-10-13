Fake FB account in BBMP chief’s name, FIR booked

BENGALURU: A fake Facebook account was opened in the name of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, following which an FIR was registered in the CEN Police Station (Central division) on Friday, after a few complaints were received in this regard.

Interestingly, this is the third time the BBMP chief has become a target by an imposter. A fake Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/share/72znq6cB8NENELpo/) was opened by misusing the portrait, name, designation and organization name of the chief commissioner on the social networking site.

Senior Palike officials say that as officers and employees of the corporation and public could be deceived by the fake Facebook account, a complaint will be filed to delete the account and appropriate legal action taken against the unknown person who opened the account.

Two years ago, Girinath’s image was used as Whatsapp DP of an unknown number, and officials were asked to order gifts from an e-commerce platform and send them to him. In May this year, an imposter sent messages to Palike engineers, wishing them good morning and asking them about their latest location and other information. On both occasions, FIRs were registered with cyber police.