Stick shift

Her only advice to her younger teammates is to prepare with the same mindset as they would have on the field. “The mindset with which you prepare is what you’re going to find in the actual games,” Punia says. “It’s not like we only put on a game mindset during a tournament; it should be there even when we are preparing.

The young players these days are quite intelligent in how they approach the game, they are quick learners. However, the pressure when you’re in, let’s say, a quarter-final or a semi-final can be immense. I learned it from experience, but I try to also impart it to the younger players as much as possible. Pressure is constant; it’s just our approach that matters.”

This year’s tournament will be held in Rajgir in Bihar, and playing in front of home fans is something that both Tete and Punia believe will give the team a lift. “Having the tournament on your home turf is a fantastic thing,” says Punia. “This is the second year that India is hosting the Asian Champions Trophy. The last time was in Ranchi, Jharkhand. When we played there, we saw how much the fans cared about the game, so definitely we’ll have a lot of support this time around.”

Meanwhile, as she steps into the captain’s role, Tete opens up about balancing leadership with her role as a midfielder. “Results don’t matter, but my focus is to keep everyone working together in tough situations. If we can do that, we will definitely win,” she adds. Tete has also focused on mentoring younger players who are stepping into their first major international tournament.

“I will spend some time with them, tell them not to take any pressure and to enjoy themselves as they are going to play their first major tournament. It is a memory they will cherish for a long time. We all will be there to help them if they slip up on the pitch. They should just go out and enjoy the game,” she shares.

As India prepares for the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, they are aiming not just to defend their title but also to rebuild their confidence after a challenging year. “We’ve known well what [Coach Harendra Singh] expects from the team and also individually from players. I hope for all the effort he’s putting in training us, we’ll be able to translate it with success on the field,” says Punia.