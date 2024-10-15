Karnataka HC dismisses BBMP employees petition on group A officer appointments

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the BBMP Officer and Employees Welfare Association questioning the constitutional validity of Rule 4(a) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (General Cadre and Recruitment of Officers and Employees) Rules, 2018, regarding the state’s control of Group ‘A’ officer appointments in the civic body.

“The state’s reserved power to appoint Group A officers under Rule 4(a) of the BBMP Recruitment Rules is a constitutional safeguard that ensures efficiency, competency, and alignment with broader state policies. Judicial precedents have reinforced the state’s supervisory role over local bodies, ensuring that strategic, merit-based, and non-partisan appointments are made to these senior positions. This power preserves the delicate balance between local governance autonomy and state control necessary for effective and uniform public administration,” the court said.

While dismissing the petition, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stated that the petitioner has not provided any material evidence to demonstrate that the state government has exceeded its authority or acted in contravention of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, or the BBMP Act, 2020, in framing Rule 4(a).