Riffs & Rhythms

The band’s rapid rise to prominence in the Middle East was as unexpected as it was swift. Their debut album, Sleep With The Lights On, catapulted them to regional fame. For Mansour, this success brought a deeper understanding of the power of connecting with an audience. He recalls a moment in Europe when a fan shared how one of their songs had saved him from self-harm. “When you hear something like that, it makes you realise the weight of what you’re doing,” he reflects.

Their upcoming performance at the 2024 Bandland Music Festival, produced by BookMyShow, marks their return to India, years after their debut performance. “The first time was in Kolkata, and while the food was a bit tough on the stomach, the people were so welcoming and warm. I expect the same in Bengaluru. I’ve seen footage from previous Bandland festivals, and it looks incredible,” Mansour shares.

“The use of scales and rhythms feels very familiar to us in the Middle East. They say Arabic music has its roots in Indian music, and you can really feel that connection. Every time I come to India, I discover new music. I used to collect CDs back in the day, though now I’m not sure what format is best! I’d love to sit and listen to someone playing ragas – it’s always a mesmerising experience.”

Known for their high-energy live performances, The Wanton Bishops is preparing to deliver a powerful set, nearly four years since their last show. They promise a mix of old favourites and new material for the Bengaluru audience. “The good thing about having more than one album is that we can now pack the set with all the best stuff! We’ll be playing a lot of the old records, some from the EP, and of course, new material as well. This is our first show in four years, so I feel like a lion ready to break out of its cage.”

The festival will also feature Avenged Sevenfold, Extreme, Everything Everything, Bloodywood, Thaikkudam Bridge, percussionist V Selvaganesh, among others.

Bandland 2024 will held on Nov 23 & 24, 2pm onwards at Nice Grounds, BIEC. Tickets priced at Rs 3,999 onwards