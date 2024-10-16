Shouting Jai Sri Ram can’t hurt religious feelings: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court observed that it is not understandable as to how someone shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ can “outrage the religious feelings” of any class.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while quashing the complaint registered against Keerthana Kumar and Sachin Kumar N M, residents of Bilineli village of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada, based on a complaint filed by Haydhar Ali C M with Kadaba police station under Sections 447, 295A, 505, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

It was alleged that on September 24, 2023, some persons barged into the premises of a masjid and raised Jai Sri Ram slogans to create a rift between communities, and ran away from the spot.

Allowing the petition filed by the accused, the court said, “Section 295A deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting religion or religious beliefs. It is not understandable as to how if someone shouts ‘Jai Sri Ram’ it would outrage the religious feelings of any class. When the complainant himself states that Hindu-Muslims are living in harmony in the area, the incident by no stretch of imagination can result in acrimony.”

‘No mischief’

The court also stated that the other offence is under Section 505 of the IPC that deals with inducing or conducing public mischief. There is no allegation that the incident has caused public mischief or any rift. The other offence is Section 506 of the IPC. The complaint itself states that the complainant has not even seen who the person who is alleged to have committed the offence of criminal intimidation.

Permitting further proceedings against these petitioners would become an abuse of the process of law and result in a miscarriage of justice, the court added.