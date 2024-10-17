Man meets woman on dating app, loses Rs 1.12 crore in Bengaluru

The app showed a profit of Rs 80 lakh in his account. When he tried to withdraw the amount, he was informed that 30% of the tax amount needed to be paid first.

So, the complainant transferred Rs 19.26 lakh to various accounts.Later, he was told that an additional 10% bank transaction fee was required to convert the dollars to Indian rupees, after which he transferred Rs 7.36 lakh.

When he attempted to withdraw Rs 50 lakh, he was informed that, due to the large sum, the risk control department had withheld the funds and that he needed to deposit 50% of the amount to release it.

The complainant then transferred Rs 26.84 lakh. Further withdrawal attempts were met with another condition: the complainant needed to become a VIP client, but his credit score was too low.

To raise the score to 100%, he was asked to deposit more money. Following these instructions, the complainant continued to transfer funds to various accounts until September 23.