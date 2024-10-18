Rising vegetable prices strain household budgets in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Around 19% of households in the city has cut down on consumption of essential and green vegetables due to escalating prices over the past few months, while 60% of residents reported purchasing the same amount of food, but at higher cost, a recent survey has revealed. Currently, 59% of Bengaluru’s residents are paying higher prices for vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes and onions.

The survey by community social media platform LocalCircles revealed that rising vegetable prices forced many households to reduce consumption. The spike in vegetable prices is attributed to supply disruptions and damage to crops. Adequate supplies of key items like onions, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables not reaching wholesale markets is resulting in prices that are higher than normal across the city.

The survey asked household consumers to describe their per kg price paid for tomato, onion and potato. Out of 1,528 consumers who responded, 59% stated that they bought tomato for Rs 75 or more, potato for Rs 40 or more, and onion for Rs 50 or more; 34% stated that they bought tomato for Rs 50-75, potato for Rs 30-40 and onion for Rs 40- 50; 4% of respondents bought tomato for Rs 50 or less, potato for Rs 30 or less and onion for Rs 40 or less; and 3% of respondents did not give a clear answer.

As many as 1,466 consumers were asked how they are coping with higher prices of essentials and green vegetables, and 19% stated that they have reduced consumption somewhat to stay within their budget; 60% stated that they have kept consumption the same and paid more, while 21% said they have kept consumption the same, but are buying from sources that sell at lower prices.

Kiran K, a bachelor staying in JP Nagar, said the spike in vegetable prices pinches his pocket, but he cannot avoid using tomato and onion since they are almost a basic requirement for every dish. “We have stopped purchasing vegetables like beans and others which are costly.”