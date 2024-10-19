782 Air Traffic Movements recorded at Bengaluru Airport amid rapid expansion

BENGALURU: Thursday marked an exceptionally busy day at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), as the facility witnessed its highest number of arrivals and departures since its inauguration 16 years ago, with 782 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

Thanks to soaring passenger traffic and the launch of new routes by airlines, the airport achieved this significant milestone. The previous record, which occurred during the pre-Covid boom, has now been surpassed, according to multiple airport sources.

KIA, the third busiest airport in India, commenced operations on 24 May 2008.

A source from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, told TNIE, "Our highest single-day ATMs of 782 was recorded on 17 October 2024. The capacity addition by airlines is the reason for the highest ATMs recorded on Thursday. With the festival season in place, we expect this record to be broken shortly—during the Diwali weekend."

The previous single-day record, also set this month, was 770 movements on 11 October. "It has crossed the pre-Covid record of 750 movements, which was registered on 11 January 2019," the source added.

Originally opened with just one terminal and one runway, KIA handled 9 million passengers in its first year of operations. With two runways and two terminals now in place, the airport is targeting 40 million passengers this fiscal year, an airport official announced when the milestone of 100 destinations directly connected to Bengaluru was reached on 1 September.