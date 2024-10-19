Shining bright

BENGALURU: Mrs India Globe and the National Director of International Beauty Pageants, Veena Jain inaugurated a two-day exhibition by luxury lab-grown diamond brand Ikaksh Jewels on Friday, celebrating their first anniversary.

“The jewellery designs are so beautiful and unique, you cannot differentiate lab grown and natural diamonds. I’m happy to be a part of this event because everything that they’re doing is going for a charity for the blind. It’s a good cause and a great initiative,” says Jain.

Apart from jewellery by the brand, the exhibition on October 18 and 19 at Safina Plaza, will feature paintings by artist Dinesh Magar encrusted with Ikaksh diamonds, Paithani and Banarasi sarees sourced from artisans, a variety of home linens, and furniture for sale.

The brand donated seven laptops through She for Society to help school children access a better education and two pairs of smart glasses to visually-impaired children in Sri Lanka.

“Our lab-grown diamonds offer an accessible and ethical alternative to natural diamonds while keeping quality intact,” says Kajol Bhatia, director at Ikaksh.