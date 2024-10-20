64-year-old man kills alcoholic son in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old man was arrested by the Kengeri police for killing his son. The victim, who was addicted to alcohol, was creating a nuisance at home regularly. On Friday night, the victim -- Rajesh (36), a resident of Nagadevanahalli and a cab driver, smashed the glass windows and started kicking the gate after returning home drunk .

When his father, Lingappa -- a cook, warned him, Rajesh picked up a fight with him. In the heated argument, Lingappa kicked his son and also pushed him to the floor. Rajesh then started beating his father. Frustrated over this, the elderly man hit Rajesh with a wooden piece and also strangled him using a rope.

Lingappa’s wife Puttamma, seeing her husband and son fighting, called her nephew Lokesh for help. When Lokesh reached home, Rajesh was found lying unconscious in the passage with severe bleeding from his head. Lokesh then called the police control room and reported the incident, which happened around 1.40 am on Saturday.

Because of his drinking habits, Rajesh’s wife had returned to her parents house along with their child. After his wife left him, Rajesh was staying with his parents. Lingappa, before strangling his son to death, had tied his hands with the same rope.

The body was shifted to the RR Nagar Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem. The Kengeri police have registered a case of murder.