Give Rs 5k crore to mitigate floods in Karnataka: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the flooding in the state and Bengaluru in particular.

Inspecting flood-hit areas in the city on Monday, Ashoka demanded that Rs 5,000 crore be released for flood relief in the state and Rs 1,000 crore for relief operations in Bengaluru. He inspected the rain damage near Silk Board and said, “Coffee beans are falling, rice crops are submerged in water, onions are rotting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must wake up from his slumber and hold a meeting with senior officials to check the extent of the disaster. The government should immediately call a meeting,” he urged.

He blamed the government’s failure to remove silts and clean stormwater drains, attributing the flooding and Bengaluru’s deteriorating reputation to this negligence. “During BJP’s tenure, all necessary preparations were made before the rainy season but today roads in the city are completely damaged. Rs 500 crores should be released to set this right,” he added.

Further he said that the Manyatha Tech Park has now turned into an immersion park, and the Silk Board area is flooding every day. The Chief Minister had promised to monitor the situation every 15 days, but nothing has been done in six months,” concluded Ashoka.