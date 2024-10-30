Joy & Jitters

In today’s world, festivals are often showcased on social media in picture-perfect snapshots. Social media amplifies the expectation to ‘do it all’ – celebrate with flair, stay trendy, and make each moment count. Singh shares, “There’s definitely peer pressure, largely created through social media and e-commerce sites throwing sales at you. Ads come up everywhere, influencers talk about what to wear, what to eat – it creates a sense of, ‘Am I doing enough for the festival?’”

Family reunions are often an integral part of festivals, but they can also bring a unique set of challenges. “A lot of families don’t know how to navigate conflicts. Unhealthy dynamics, unresolved conflicts, and poor communication lead to misunderstandings and unspoken grievances. The fear of judgement is common, as family members may make comparisons about weight, earnings, achievements, and lifestyle.

There is this pressure to ‘be-it-all’ that can be anxiety-inducing,” shares Dr Singhal. For others, like Anuradha R, it’s the feeling of lost traditions and the fading sense of community bonding. Her nostalgic memories of Dasara’s Gombe Habba reveal a desire to reconnect in meaningful ways.

“When we were kids, we would go visiting houses, enjoying prasada from different homes. That sense of connection has faded. Today, people hesitate to visit, which limits community bonding,” shares Anuradha in a wistful tone. “Apart from the challenges of organising Gombe Habba, I feel the most brought down by this aspect. We want to bring back that community feeling, where people come together and connect, but it’s not that easy.”

Celebrate at your pace

Mental health professionals suggest small changes to keep festive stress at bay. Anjaly Anilkumar, a clinical psychologist, advises a digital detox. “Setting aside specific time for social media each day can help avoid overstimulation.”

Dr Singhal emphasises, “It’s okay to skip a few events or say ‘no’ if you feel overwhelmed.” She also suggests grounding techniques, like deep breathing or mindfulness, as helpful tools during stressful situations. Singh’s advice for those feeling pressured to go all-out is to remember the core of the celebration:

“A warm meal and close company can create a more meaningful atmosphere.” Arzoo Fakih, a mindset coach and counsellor, says introverts should communicate in advance to set expectations about how much time they’ll spend socialising. If anxiety is disrupting your daily life, consider talking to a mental health professional.