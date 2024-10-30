The hitchhiker’s guide to Deepavali parties

BENGALURU: So it has happened, dear reader. You have been invited to a few Deepavali parties, and have awkwardly accepted all the invites. You need to navigate your way through the parties, and are wondering which to attend, how to sail through the discussions, and have the optimum amount of food, booze, and sweets while handling the traffic.

Worry not, dear reader – for your friendly neighbourhood humour columnist has all the answers. But before we begin, can we take half a paragraph to acknowledge how awesome Deepavali as a festival is? It has something for everybody across age, gender, and political spectra. Drinks, food, new clothes, card parties, crackers, and poojas. Something for every member of the family. Every type of person in society.

In such a situation, it is best to be a little selfish. Planning out your Deepavali parties requires care and attention. Filter out your parties by your preference. Deepavali is a busy festival and nobody has the time to take offence. As a principle, I avoid parties where YouTube is being played. If you haven’t read my earlier columns, YouTube is a modern rakshasa, sucking the life out of every party.

Choose your parties based on your Ikigai around food, crackers, booze, and card games. I shouldn’t be saying this is in a humour column, but go easy on the food. Deepavali is the night when vegetarian food shines its brightest. Paneer dishes that you usually ignore will seduce you in new avatars. Resist! It will be hard, but remember that you have a long night ahead. If drinks are being served along with opinions, go easy on the drinks and opinions.